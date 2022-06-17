Guardiola’s No. 2 at Man City leaves to work in Qatar

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola’s No. 2 at Manchester City has left to become coach at Qatari club Al-Sadd. Juanma Lillo joined City in June 2020. That reunited the Spaniard with Guardiola after the pair’s time together at Dorados in Mexico in 2005-06 when Guardiola was a player and Lillo was a coach. City won the English Premier League in both of the seasons Lillo worked with Guardiola. Lillo says “my time at Manchester City has been one of the most enjoyable periods of my career.”