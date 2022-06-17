Gauff beats Pliskova in Berlin for first grass semifinal

BERLIN (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached her first semifinal on grass after beating Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 6-4 at the Berlin Open to set up a match with Ons Jabeur. The 18-year-old French Open finalist had to fight back from 2-0 down at the start of each set against an opponent who was the Wimbledon runner-up last year. Fourth-ranked Jabeur won against Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2. Maria Sakkari will meet Belinda Bencic in the other semifinal match after beating Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 6-3.