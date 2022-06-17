F1 puts brakes on porpoising as it bounces back into Canada

MONTREAL (AP) — Reaction is mixed throughout the Formula One paddock to a technical directive issued this week designed to address the dangerous bouncing of cars on the track. The effect known as porpoising has plagued some teams more than others, and none more than Mercedes. Both its drivers have complained about abuse to their bodies and the FIA said ahead of Sunday’s race in Montreal that teams need to raise their cars to stop the bouncing. But teams that have not been as affected questioned why Mercedes can’t solve the problem on its own.