Defending champ Berrettini into semifinals at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — Matteo Berrettini is back into the Queen’s Club semifinals and still hasn’t lost since his return to competitive play after three months out with a hand injury. The second-seeded Italian beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-2 and will play Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands for a place in the final. Berrettini’s first tournament back after injury was last week on grass in Stuttgart where he beat Andy Murray in the final on Sunday. He is the man to beat this week, too, in his defense of the title at the Wimbledon warmup event. Berrettini won the 2021 tournament and followed that up by reaching the Wimbledon final, losing to Novak Djokovic after taking the first set.