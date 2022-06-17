Bucks GM Horst says Allen underwent procedure on finger

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Grayson Allen has undergone a “little procedure” on his left ring finger to deal with an injury that was bothering the 26-year-old guard during the season. Allen averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 27.3 minutes his first season with the Bucks to set career highs in all three categories. Horst also said forward Khris Middleton is feeling better after missing much of the Bucks’ playoff run with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.