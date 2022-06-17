Braves’ 14-game win streak, Cubs’ 10-game skid both end

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs became the first team in 23 years to stop a losing streak of 10 or more game while ending an opponent’s winning streak of at least 10 games, beating the Braves 1-0 to end the Braves’ 14-game run. Rookie Christoper Morel hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, helping the Cubs stop a 10-game slide, their longest since last Aug. 5-16. Atlanta’s 14 straight wins were the most for the Braves since 2000. A pair of double-digit streaks had not ended in the same game since Philadelphia beat Houston on Sept. 15, 1999.