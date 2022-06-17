Bonner scores 15 in 4th as Sun pull away, beat Storm 82-71

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 15 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 14 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 82-71. Jewell Loyd hit a 3-pointer that cut Seattle’s deficit to 71-68 with 3:58 to play but Bonner converted a three-point play, made a layup and, after Alyssa Thomas score give the Sun a 10-point lead with 2:01 left, made a reverse layup to make it 80-68. Bonner finished with 10 rebounds — giving her 2,501 in her career — four assists and three steals. Bonner, in her 13th WNBA season, became the sixth player in league history to record at least 5,000 points, 2,500 rebounds and 900 assists. Breanna Stewart led Seattle with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.