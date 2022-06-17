Barcelona members approve sale of TV rights, merchandising

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s members have approved a plan to sell portions of the team’s television rights and future revenues from merchandise and licensing in hopes of injecting immediate cash into the debt-ridden Spanish club. The club says it hopes to earn 600 million euros ($631 million) from the sales. But it would not reveal potential buyers. The sales would include 49% of the company Barcelona operates to negotiate its licensing rights and merchandising and up to 25% of income from TV rights from Spanish league games for 25 years. Barcelona’s financial troubles prevented it from resigning all-time great Lionel Messi last summer.