AP source: Commanders fined for excessive practice contact

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players. The fine applies to coach Ron Rivera. One particular hit in organized team activities incensed Rivera to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team. The fine is the latest off-field development for the Commanders after assistant Jack Del Rio was fined for downplaying the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and a lawyer for Dan Snyder told Congress the team’s owner would not testify at a hearing next week.