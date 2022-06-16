Wild drives, a stolen golf ball and happy finish for Rahm

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Jon Rahm began his U.S. Open title defense with a 69, a solid score Thursday at The Country Club that ended with a par and a birdie. His final two holes had a little more excitement that numbers alone can reveal. He hit two tee shots on the 17th hole and was told the first one was found before he hit a third. He made par. He hit his drive on the 18th under the TV compound only for some kids to run off with the ball. He eventually made a birdie from the free drop and shot 69.