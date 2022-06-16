US OPEN: Tarren is early leader despite late-arriving clubs

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Early U.S. Open leader Callum Tarren got a head start on his trip to Boston when he missed the cut in Canada last week. His clubs weren’t so lucky. For the second time in two U.S. Open appearances, Tarren’s golf bag didn’t make it on the plane with him. He sent someone to the airport in Toronto to move things along, and they arrived a day later — in plenty of time for the tournament. Tarren picked up four strokes in four holes, including an eagle on No. 8, to shoot a 3-under 67 and take the early lead at The Country Club. He was tied with 2011 champ Rory McIlroy and David Lingmerth.