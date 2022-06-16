Review finds British Gymnastics failed to address abuse

LONDON (AP) — An independent investigator has concluded that British Gymnastics failed for years to address abuse complaints as it prioritized financial growth. The “Whyte Review” is the culmination of a nearly two-year-long investigation commissioned after prominent British gymnasts went public in the summer of 2020 about years of emotional and physical abuse by coaches. It calls for a series of reforms. Anne Whyte wrote in her 306-page report that “gymnast wellbeing and welfare has not been at the centre of BG’s culture for much of the period of review.” The review covered activity from 2008 to 2020.