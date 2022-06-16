Red Sox ace Sale throws 1st simulated game in bid for return

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has thrown 32 pitches in a simulated game at Fenway Park. With teammates watching from different areas of the ballpark, the 33-year-old Sale faced the same three batters twice — in two separate innings — and sat in the dugout after the first. Sale has been sidelined since spring training after suffering a fracture in his rib cage. He could provide a huge boost for a Boston rotation that also is missing right-hander Nathan Eovaldi because of a back injury.