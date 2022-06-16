No. 1 Medvedev beats Ivashka to reach Halle quarterfinals

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka for the second time in a week by beating the Belarusian 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals at the Halle Open. Medvedev also elminated Ivashka in ’s-Hertogenbosch last week. He saved three set points when trailing 5-4 in the first set on Thursday. Medvedev returned to No. 1 in the rankings this week, with Novak Djokovic dropping to No. 3, and acknowledged that may add to his opponents’ motivation in Halle. Medvedev next faces seventh-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat qualifier Tallon Griekspoor in three sets. No. 8-seeded Karen Khachanov and Oscar Otte of Germany also advanced.