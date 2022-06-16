NHL brings in sign language interpreter for commissioner

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

DENVER (AP) — The National Hockey League brought in a sign language interpreter for Commissioner Gary Bettman’s annual news conference at the Stanley Cup Final. It’s the first time the NHL has had a news conference translated into American Sign Language. Brice Christianson stood a few feet away and was shown picture-in-picture with Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on NHL Network. The league says it’s part of ongoing diversity and inclusion initiatives. Christianson hopes it’s just the beginning of the process of normalizing sign language interpreters at major sporting events.