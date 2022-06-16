Mullins has 3 hits as Orioles pound Gausman, beat Jays 10-2

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins had three hits, Tyler Wells pitched six innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-2. The Orioles pounded former Baltimore pitcher Kevin Gausman, who faced the team that drafted him for the first time. Wells allowed one run and five hits, completing six innings in consecutive starts for the first time in his career. The Orioles split the four-game series and have won four of six. Austin Hays hit his ninth home run, a solo shot off Matt Gage in the eighth, and Rougned Odor had two hits and two RBIs.