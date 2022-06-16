McIlroy makes more noise at US Open, this time with clubs

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has been getting plenty of attention as a statesman for the game. He’s pretty good with his golf, too. McIlroy kept bogeys off his card until the last hole in the opening round of the U.S. Open. He still had a 67 and shares the early lead with David Lingmerth, Callum Tarren and Joel Dahmen. Collin Morikawa and defending champion Jon Rahm were two behind. Phil Mickelson already was 5-over par through six holes. McIlroy says he’s not concerned with his views against the Saudi-funded rival league. He has gone eight years since winning a major and wants another one.