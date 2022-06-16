Skip to Content
Maria upsets 4th-seeded Liu to advance to quarterfinals

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Fourth-seeded Claire Liu was upset by Tatjana Maria 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-3 in the second round of the Veneto Open. The 35-year-old Maria converted her first match point when her American opponent hit a return into the net. Maria will next face sixth-seeded Diane Parry in the quarterfinals. The Frenchwoman beat Joanne Zuger 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Organizers are using former soccer fields for the tournament and the host tennis club has been nicknamed “Gaibledon” in homage to Wimbledon.

