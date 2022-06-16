Life ban for weightlifting president for doping cover-ups

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The former Olympic official who ran the sport of weightlifting for more than 40 years has been banned for life for covering up doping cases. The Court of Arbitration for Sport found Tamás Aján of Hungary guilty of tampering and hiding doping cases. The case followed allegations broadcast by German network ARD in January 2020. They were verified by anti-doping investigator Richard McLaren. Aján was forced out in 2020 after 20 years as International Weightlifting Federation president. He was general secretary for the previous 24 years. Fallout from the case has put weightlifting’s Olympic status at risk.