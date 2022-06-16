Lamar Jackson acknowledges a ‘conversation’ about contract

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson indicated he’s had recent discussions with the Baltimore Ravens about his contract. That’s about all he was willing to say about it when he spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since joining the Ravens for mandatory minicamp. Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season, so a possible extension has been a big topic during this Baltimore offseason. The star quarterback said he and the team are “having a conversation” — and gave some variation of that answer to several follow-up questions about the issue. Jackson did say he expects to play the rest of his career in Baltimore.