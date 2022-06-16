Hall of Fame rift? Bruce Smith says he, Boselli are ‘cool’

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bruce Smith tells The Associated Press he has no beef with Tony Boselli and can’t wait for the left tackle to join him as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. What upsets Smith, the NFL’s career sacks leader, were some of the tactics Boselli’s supporters used in making his case to get inducted in February. Smith raised eyebrows by expressing his concerns in a lengthy note he posted on social media this week in what some construed as being a knock against Boselli. Smith said that was never his intention and added he and Boselli have spoken to clear up any confusion.