Diversity group launches ball hockey program for needy kids

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

The Hockey Diversity Alliance has launched a ball hockey skills program as part of its objective to grow the game by making it more accessible to children in under-served communities. The free-of-charge program was established in Toronto with plans to expand it into U.S. communities, as well as launch an on-ice hockey skills program this fall. The program is for children ranging in age from six to 15, and not registered in organized leagues. The ball hockey program has already drawn 160 participant at the community centers specifically selected because they are located in predominantly minority neighborhoods.