Dani Alves leaves Barcelona for 2nd time

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves is leaving Barcelona five months after the veteran Brazil right back returned to the Spanish club he helped lead to 23 titles. The 39-year-old Alves won the Champions League three times among a slew of other trophies in his first stint for Barcelona from 2008-16. He came back to Barcelona in January as a free agent on a contract that expired this summer. He finished his Barcelona career with 408 appearances in total, the second most for a non-Spaniard behind Lionel Messi. He did not say what his future plans are. He has said he hopes to make Brazil’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

