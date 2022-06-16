Cycling sets stricter rules for transgender athletes

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Cycling’s governing body has updated its eligibility rules for transgender athletes with stricter limits that will force riders to wait longer before they can compete. The International Cycling Union (UCI) increased the transition period on low testosterone to two years, and lowered the maximum accepted level of testosterone. The previous transition period was 12 months but the International Cycling Union (UCI) said recent scientific studies show that “the awaited adaptations in muscle mass and muscle strength” among athletes who have made a transition from male to female takes at least two years. The UCI says it considered “the important role played by muscle strength and power in cycling performance.” The new rules come into force on July 1.