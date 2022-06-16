Clowney says Watson trade brought him back to Browns

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s arrival in Cleveland brought Jadeveon Clowney back. The three-time Pro Bowl defensive end said he decided to re-sign with the Browns after they traded for Watson, his teammate for two seasons in Houston. Clowney signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Cleveland in May. He’s excited to build off a strong 2021 season when he recorded nine sacks and played 14 games — his most in both categories since 2018. The Browns wrapped up their mandatory minicamp. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward didn’t finish the workout after suffering a lower leg injury. Ward recently signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension.