Amanda Ruller hopes NFL fellowship is springboard as coach

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Amanda Ruller has a long list of accomplishments as an athlete. She’s hoping the next is to be a full-time football coach in the NFL or the CFL. Ruller is working as an assistant running backs coach with the Seattle Seahawks during offseason workouts and into training camp through the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship. Ruller’s current full-time job is as the running backs coach at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. She is one of several women getting opportunities this year through the NFL fellowship program.