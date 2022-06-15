Winter Olympics may not include Nordic combined for 1st time

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

The International Olympic Committee is expected to make a decision next week about whether to allow women to compete in Nordic combined at the 2026 Games. The sport has been part of the Winter Olympics since 1924. It is also the only Olympic sport without women. There is the possibility that the sport is dropped entirely, according to athletes and advocates. Five-time Olympian Billy Demong says the IOC’s solution for gender equity may be to take men out of the program for 2026.