Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry at age 26

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts starting safety Khari Willis has decided to retire so he can pursue a career in the ministry. Willis made the announcement in a Twitter post. While the move came as a surprise to many, team officials seemed to have an inkling Willis was considering retirement when they excused him from this month’s three-day mandatory minicamp. Coach Frank Reich said then that Willis did not attend because of personal reasons. Willis finishes his career with 219 tackles, four interceptions and 3 1/2 sacks in three seasons.