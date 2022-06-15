Wicked Rude: LIV XIV ready for a traditional Boston welcome

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open this week is the first time that 14 golfers will have to face the American public since defecting to a Saudi-backed upstart tour. The injection of international intrigue is expected to energize the traditionally obnoxious Boston sports fans. Phil Mickelson is the biggest name among the golfers who accepted the rich payday from LIV Golf. He says he doesn’t know if his fans will stick with him. But he expects things to be lively at The Country Club and that will energize him as he attempts to win the U.S. Open for the first time.