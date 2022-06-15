US OPEN: New Englander Bradley up for big Boston sports week

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass (AP) — New Englander Keegan Bradley is looking forward to a big weekend in Boston sports. And taking part in it, too. The Vermont native and relative of Red Sox Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Tuesday. Bradley will miss Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night because he’ll be playing in the U.S. Open. The tournament starts on Thursday at The Country Club. It’s the fourth time the event will be played at one of the USGA’s five founding members. Bradley won the 2011 PGA Championship for his only major. His best finish at the U.S. Open was a tie for fourth in 2014.