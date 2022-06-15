Top-seeded Van Uytvanck eases into Veneto Open quarterfinals

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium needed just 45 minutes to ease into the quarterfinals of the Veneto Open, beating compatriot Ysaline Bonaventure 6-2, 6-2. She will next face Ylena In-Albon after the Swiss player beat compatriot Susan Bandecchi 6-3, 6-3. Third-seeded Lucia Bronzetti and fifth-seeded Arantxa Rus were eliminated. It is the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy and organizers are using former soccer fields for the courts. The host tennis club has been nicknamed “Gaibledon” in homage to Wimbledon.