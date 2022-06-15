Skip to Content
Spanish league files complaint against PSG over Mbappé

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has filed a complaint to UEFA against Paris Saint-Germain, saying the French club broke financial fair play rules when it gave Kylian Mbappé a new deal that convinced him to reject a move to Real Madrid. The league says it denounced PSG to UEFA this week. It had already filed a similar complaint against Manchester City in April. It says the clubs “continuously fail to comply with the current financial fair play regulations.” The Spanish league says it will take additional legal action against PSG in the European Union, France and Switzerland.

Associated Press

