Saints pass rusher Davenport healing from pinky amputation

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport will enter his fifth NFL season with just four fingers on his left hand. Davenport says an infection that occurred during the course of multiple surgeries led him to have much of his left pinky amputated. The 2018 first-round draft choice still hopes to be fully recovered from both the amputation and right shoulder surgery by the time the 2022 season starts. Davenport is in the final year of his current contract. Last season he had a career-best nine sacks despite injuries that limited him to 11 games. He also had three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.