Riley homers twice, Braves win 14th straight, 8-2 over Nats

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austin Riley homered twice and the Atlanta Braves won their 14th straight game, beating the Washington Nationals 8-2. Rookie Spencer Strider allowed one hit over 5 2/3 innings for Atlanta. Orlando Arcia started at second base in place of the injured Ozzie Albies and had a homer, three singles and a walk. The Braves went deep 13 times and outscored the Nationals 27-11 in sweeping the three-game series. The Braves matched their 14-game run from July 26 -Aug. 9, 2013, and are one win away from tying the franchise’s post-1900 record, a 15-game winning streak from April 16 to May 2, 2000.