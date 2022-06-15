Orioles release statement from Georgia Angelos rebuking suit

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles released a statement from Georgia Kousouris Angelos sternly rebuking the lawsuit that named both her and Orioles CEO John Angelos as defendants last week. John Angelos is Georgia’s son. They were sued by his brother Lou Angelos, who claimed John has seized control of the Orioles at his expense and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes. Peter Angelos became the Orioles’ owner in 1993, but his public role has diminished in recent years and he turns 93 next month. Georgia Angelos said in the statement that John has led the organization effectively since she appointed him chairman and CEO two years ago.