Olympic champ Wlodarczyk out for season after chasing thief

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Olympic hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury she sustained while chasing a thief trying to break into her car. The Polish three-time Olympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram that she “totally severed” a thigh muscle during the incident last week, but remains intent on competing at the 2024 Paris Games. She had posted a photo on Twitter on Friday flexing her musles in front of her car, writing that she had chased down a thief who tried to break into the vehicle and turned the person over to the police. After her surgery, the 36-year-old Wlodarczyk said she still has “great motivation” to win her fourth Olympic gold in Paris in 2024.