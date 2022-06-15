Judge, Higashioka HRs power Yanks over Rays 4-3, 13th win 14

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 25th home run, No. 9 batter Kyle Higashioka followed an intentional walk with a three-run drive and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 for their 13th straight win at home. Nestor Cortes outpitched Shane McClanahan in a matchup of stellar starters with sub-2.00 ERAs, and Clay Holmes matched Mariano Rivera’s team record of 28 consecutive scoreless appearances. The major league-leading Yankees have won six in a row and 13 of 14 overall. The game was interrupted by nearly 17 minutes in the top of the eighth inning in a dispute over a pitching change.