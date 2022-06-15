Jeffery Simmons dodges contract talk at Titans’ minicamp

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeffery Simmons showed off some of the slippery moves he uses to dodge offensive linemen when chasing opposing quarterbacks. Yes, he wants to be a leader and play his best for the Tennessee Titans. No, he wasn’t on the field for either of the Titans’ mandatory minicamp practices Tuesday or Wednesday billed as “unavailable.” Both Simmons and coach Mike Vrabel said the lineman was following the Titans’ plan for someone coming off the best year of his young career. The 19th pick overall in 2019 is leaving contract talks if any happen to his personal team. Simmons said he’s focused on football and will see everyone in training camp.