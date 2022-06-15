Garrett Stubbs’ 3-run homer lifts Phillies over Marlins 3-1

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run homer with two out in the ninth inning, sending the Philadelphia Phillies to a dramatic 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins. Alec Bohm sparked the winning rally with a one-out single against Tanner Scott. Pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto walked before Yairo Muñoz struck out swinging for the second out. That brought Stubbs to the plate, and he drove a 2-2 fastball deep to right for his third homer. Kyle Gibson pitched eight-plus innings for Philadelphia before Connor Brogdon got three outs for the win.