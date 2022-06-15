Dynamo Kyiv to face Fenerbahçe in Champions League prelims

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian soccer will return to the Champions League next month. Dynamo Kyiv has been drawn to play Turkish team Fenerbahçe in the second qualifying round in the club’s first competitive game since the Russian invasion started. Dynamo was among four teams in the draw for runners-up from mid-ranking leagues. It is unclear where Dynamo will play its home games. Dynamo would have to advance through three qualifying rounds to reach the 32-team group stage in September. Shakhtar Donetsk is already in the group stage because it was in first place when the league was suspended.