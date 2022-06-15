Browns learn of ‘forgotten’ players at Hall of Fame tour

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns went on a field trip to explore their rich football roots, including some deep ones nearly forgotten. Hoping to connect his team to its storied past, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski took minicamp on the road with a trip south to Canton for a light practice along with a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Once inside, the Browns learned about the “Forgotten First,” four Black players who helped break the NFL’s color barrier in the 1940s. Two of them were Browns Hall of Famers: Bill Willis and Marion Motley.