Boxing president calls for new election after court ruling

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — International Boxing Association president Umar Kremlev says he wants a new election after a court ruled his opponent was wrongly barred last month. A clean election could be key for the International Olympic Committee. It excluded the IBA from organizing bouts at the Tokyo Olympics over integrity issues and threatened to drop the sport from future Summer Games. A Court of Arbitration for Sport judge says Dutch candidate Boris van der Vorst should have stayed on the ballot despite a minor breach of campaigning rules. Kremlev won by acclamation and now says “let us have a new election.”