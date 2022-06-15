Blatter, Platini face 20-month suspended jail sentences

BELLINZONA, Switzerland (AP) — Prosecutors in the fraud trial of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and vice president Michel Platini have asked for both men to get 20-month suspended prison sentences. Blatter and Platini had faced sentences of up to five years for financial wrongdoing and forgery but actual jail time was considered to be unlikely. The 11-day trial ends next week and verdicts are expected on July 8. The case centers on a FIFA-approved $2 million payment to Platini in 2011. Both men claim they had a verbal agreement in 1998 for Platini to be paid extra salary for work as Blatter’s presidential adviser from 1998 to 2002.