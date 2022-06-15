9 pitches, 3 Ks _ Astros twice immaculate against Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two Houston pitchers had immaculate innings against the Texas Rangers, striking out three batters on nine pitches. Houston starter Luis Garcia did it in the second inning Wednesday when he struck out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller on nine consecutive pitches. When Phil Maton took over for Garcia on the mound to start the seventh inning, the reliever had his own immaculate inning. And he did it against the same three batters. Astros and Rangers officials said it was the first time in MLB history to have two nine-pitch, three-strikeout innings in the same game.