Top-seeded Ruud loses opening-round match at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — Casper Ruud endured a tough transition from clay to the grass courts as the top seed lost his opening-round match at the Queen’s Club in straight sets to an opponent ranked No. 180. Nine days after losing to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final, Ruud was beaten 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) by little-known Briton Ryan Peniston. Peniston is a 26-year-old in his first ATP Tour main draw. It was only the seventh time the top seed has lost a first-round match at Queen’s in the Open era. The Norwegian joins an illustrious list containing Andy Murray, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors.

