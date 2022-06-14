Seattle wins 4th straight to extend Lynx’s losing streak

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 29 points, including a go-ahead basket with 42.6 seconds left, and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 81-79 for their fourth straight victory. Stewart made a floater in the lane to break a tie at 79. After Minnesota came up empty at the other end on Moriah Jefferson’s off-balance layup attempt, Stewart dribbled down the clock and got it to Jewell Loyd, who missed a contested shot in the lane. But Stewart grabbed the offensive rebound and passed it out to run out the clock. Epiphanny Prince made four 3-pointers in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points for Seattle. Kayla McBride scored 20 points for Minnesota.