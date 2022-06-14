Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:27 PM

Seattle wins 4th straight to extend Lynx’s losing streak

KION 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 29 points, including a go-ahead basket with 42.6 seconds left, and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 81-79 for their fourth straight victory. Stewart made a floater in the lane to break a tie at 79. After Minnesota came up empty at the other end on Moriah Jefferson’s off-balance layup attempt, Stewart dribbled down the clock and got it to Jewell Loyd, who missed a contested shot in the lane. But Stewart grabbed the offensive rebound and passed it out to run out the clock. Epiphanny Prince made four 3-pointers in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points for Seattle. Kayla McBride scored 20 points for Minnesota.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content