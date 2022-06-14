Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:50 PM

Schwindel’s eephus pitch attracts Colbert’s attention

KION 2020

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Schwindel’s eephus pitch last weekend attracted the attention of Stephen Colbert. The Chicago Cubs first baseman made his second pitching appearance of the season during Sunday’s 18-4 loss at Yankee Stadium. The 29-year-old right-hander took the mound with the Cubs trailing by 13 runs in the eighth inning and allowed a homer to Kyle Higashioka on a 35.1 mph pitch — the slowest hit for a homer since Statcast began tracking in 2015. A clip was played during Monday night’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “I’m no baseball player,” the host said, “and neither apparently is Frank Schwindel.”

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content