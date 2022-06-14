Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:11 AM

Rivera: Del Rio apologized to Commanders players for remarks

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera says defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio addressed the team to apologize for his comments about protests in the summer of 2020 and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Rivera said Del Rio met individually with some players to discuss his remarks. The team fined Del Rio $100,000 last week for downplaying the deadly insurrection by calling it a dust-up. He apologized hours afterward for using that wording. Rivera said he and the team wanted to move on from the comments now to focus on football.

