Quinn, a 57-year-old dad, earns US Open start close to home

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Fran Quinn knew his odds of making the U.S. Open weren’t great. He’s 57. But when his 23-year-old son, Owen, said he was going to enter qualifying, Fran figured that with the tournament happening right down the road from his house this year, it might be worth it. He told Owen, “You know what, throw me in there, too.” It turned out to be $200 well-spent. Quinn will be the oldest player to tee it up at The Country Club outside of Boston this week. The PGA Tour Champions pro is making his fifth appearance at the U.S. Open. He is bookending this one a mere 40-minute drive from his hometown of Holden with his debut at Pebble Beach back in 1992.