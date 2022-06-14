Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing DUI, other charges in Florida

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida. Authorities say Hardy was pulled over by a state trooper Monday after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver on Interstate 95 in Volusia County. Besides driving under the influence, Hardy is facing charges of driving while a license was revoked and violating restrictions placed on his driver’s license. Jail records show he was released on a $3,500 bond. Hardy has had a more than two-decade career in the WWE, often teaming up with his brother, Matt, for matches.